DPS traffic stop leads to drug seizure, one arrest in Wheeler County

via Texas DPS

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), over 150 pounds of THC wax was seized on Wednesday and a woman was arrested after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Wheeler County.

At around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the report stated a DPS Trooper stopped a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling east on I-40 near Shamrock, for a traffic violation. The Trooper then found five boxes containing multiple large jars of THC wax inside the vehicle.

The driver, Jennifer Doggette, 29, of Los Angeles, California, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Doggette was booked into the Wheeler County Jail.

According to the report, the drugs were allegedly being taken from Hollywood, California, to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

