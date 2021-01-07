DPS seizes more than 224 pounds of PCP and 11 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized more than 224 pounds of PCP and 11 pounds of cocaine Tuesday after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldham County.

According to DPS at around 3:50 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a vehicle traveling east on I-40 near Vega, for a traffic violation.

A DPS canine unit arrived on the scene and alerted on the vehicle. The Trooper discovered PCP inside multiple containers and cocaine inside five plastic-wrapped packages DPS said.

DPS Special Agents were called and assisted with the investigation.

According to DPS, the driver, Mark Herbert Jr, age 36, and the passenger Derick Campbell, age 34, both from Colorado Springs, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

The drugs were allegedly being transported from California to Newark, New Jersey, according to DPS.