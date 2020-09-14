DPS Traffic stop leads to drug seizure

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officers, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized 829 pounds of THC vape cartridges and close to 19 pounds of THC wax on Saturday, after a highway patrol officer stopped a vehicle in Oldham County.

According to DPS, at around 8 a.m. on Saturday, an officer stopped a vehicle traveling on I-40 near Vega, for a traffic violation. The officer then discovered vacuum-sealed packages of THC wax inside three pizza boxes and nine boxes of cans holding THC vape cartridges in the back of the vehicle.

The driver, Steven Purves, 67, of California, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Purves was taken to Oldham County Jail.

The drugs were allegedly being transported from Laguna Woods, California to Dallas, Texas.

