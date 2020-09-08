DPS traffic stop leads to cash seizure

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized $160,000 in cash on Tuesday, September 1, after a vehicle was stopped in Oldham County.

At around 12:20 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a vehicle on I-40 near Vega, for a traffic violation.

DPS said the officer then discovered vacuum-sealed bundles of cash hidden in the vehicle.

Special agents were contacted to assist with the investigation.

The driver and passenger, of Springfield, Missouri, were arrested and charged with money laundering and were transported to the Oldham County Jail.

The cash was allegedly being taken from Kansas City, Missouri to Los Angeles.

More from MyHighPlains.com: