DPS to increase highway ‘Click It or Ticket’ enforcement Memorial Day weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Monday, May 24, through Monday, May 31, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers will participate in Click It or Ticket, an enforcement campaign to encourage people to wear their seatbelt, as well as Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort), looking for drivers who are intoxicated, speeding or breaking other traffic laws.

Troopers will also watch for drivers not following the state’s “Move Over, Slow Down” law.

This announcement comes from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminding drivers to travel safely through the Memorial Day holiday.

“Roads across the state are getting busier as people begin summer travel,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “With Memorial Day at the end of the month, we encourage Texans, and visitors to our state, to focus on the intent of the day — remembering those who gave their lives serving our country. Honor those sacrifices by doing your part to stay safe on the road. Buckle your seat belt, obey all traffic laws and do not drink and drive.”

During the 2020 Memorial Day weekend, Troopers reported they issued more than 27,000 citations and warnings. This included more than 10,600 warnings and citations for speeding and more than 1,000 warnings and citations for seat belt and child safety restraint violations. DPS said that its enforcement efforts also included 288 DWI citations, 409 fugitive arrests and 77 felony arrests.

DPS encouraged drivers to follow these safety tips for Memorial Day weekend: