DPS seizes five pounds of heroin and more than 14 pounds of cocaine in Carson County

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported they have seized five pounds of heroin and more than 14 pounds of cocaine Wednesday, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

According to DPS, at around 1:45 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a vehicle going east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation and discovered black tape-wrapped bundles of heroin and cocaine inside the vehicle.

DEA Special Agents and DPS Special Special Agents were contacted and assisted with the investigation.

The driver Annette Graves, age 36, of Riviera Beach, Florida, was released to DEA Special Agents.

According to Texas DPS, the drugs were allegedly being transported from Anaheim, California to Columbus, Ohio.