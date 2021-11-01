DPS seize more than 66 pounds of meth after traffic stop in Carson County

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized more than 66 pounds of methamphetamine after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a car in Carson County, according to Texas DPS.

DPS said that at around 11:34 a.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2007 Toyota Camry that was travelling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation. DPS then stated that the trooper found multiple plastic-wrapped bundles of methamphetamine inside the rear door and back seat.

DPS Special Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agents were contacted and assisted with the investigation, according to DPS.

The driver, Ramon Betancourt-Grijalva, 30, of Agua Prieta, Mexico, and the passenger, Stephanie Vasquez, 22, of Phoenix, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, said DPS. Betancourt-Grijalva and Vasquez were then transported and booked into the Carson County Jail, according to DPS.

The drugs were allegedly being transported from Phoenix, Arizona to Oklahoma, DPS concluded.