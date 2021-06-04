BOYS RANCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas DPS is responding to a crash with injuries two and a half miles from the Oldham County line, in Potter County.
Three people have been hospitalized after the crash, two air-lifted in critical condition and one by ambulance. According to DPS, a passenger vehicle was driving south on FM-1061 following a pickup truck. The truck slowed to turn into a private drive, and was hit after the passenger vehicle failed to control speed.
The road is still closed at this time, traffic is at a standstill. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Texas man pleads guilty in scheme to target gay men through dating app
- Vaccinated workers in California can go maskless only under this condition
- Newsfeed Now: Body cam captures shootout between deputies and 2 kids with guns; bodybuilder fights home burglar
- UPDATE: Three injured, traffic stopped, after crash in Potter County
- Dead newborn baby found inside portable toilet at Texas park