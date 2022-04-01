OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported that more than three pounds of suspected cocaine were seized on Wednesday after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper conducted a traffic stop in Oldham County.

DPS detailed that at around 2:00 p.m. on March 30, a Trooper stopped a 2020 Hyundai Elantra that was traveling east on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation. The Trooper, DPS explained, then discovered “two vacuum-sealed bundles of cocaine concealed inside the spare tire.”

The driver, Nicholas Sotraidis, 67, of Freeport, Florida was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and he was transported and booked into the Oldham County Jail, DPS said.

The drugs, according to DPS, were reportedly being moved from Hesperia, California to Freeport, Florida.