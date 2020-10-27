DPS offices in two counties will remain closed

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) – DPS has announced that the DPS offices in Childress and Gray Counties will remain closed for today due to the weather.

DPS says that if you had a scheduled appointment at one of the affected driver license office locations, to please check to make sure the appointment time had not been affected.

For more closures, delays, and weather updates, check MyHighPlains.com.

