DPS Offices in eight counties delayed due to weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Department of Public Safety offices have announced delays in multiple counties due to wintry weather today.
Delays will last until 10 a.m. in the following counties;
- Carson
- Castro
- Deaf Smith
- Hutchinson
- Oldham
- Parmer
- Potter
- Randall
Closures and delays will be updated on MyHighPlains.com as they are released.
