DPS Offices in eight counties delayed due to weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center (PARC) has a simple mission of bettering the lives of the homeless population in Amarillo.

"We are a place where you can be known. You can be creative. You can be productive. We don't offer any resources but we offer relationship. We know you by your name. We like to have relationship with you. We get to know you. We get to know what you like and what you don't like," said Micah Enger, The PARC Operations Coordinator.