DPS Offices in eight counties delayed due to weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Department of Public Safety offices have announced delays in multiple counties due to wintry weather today.

Delays will last until 10 a.m. in the following counties;

  • Carson
  • Castro
  • Deaf Smith
  • Hutchinson
  • Oldham
  • Parmer
  • Potter
  • Randall

