DPS Offices delayed due to weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Due to inclement weather, DPS Offices have announced a delayed opening in numerous counties in the Amarillo District;
- Armstrong
- Briscoe
- Carson
- Castro
- Childress
- Collingsworth
- Dallam
- Deaf Smith
- Donley
- Gray
- Hall
- Hansford
- Hartley
- Hemphill
- Hutchinson
- Lipscomb
- Moore
- Ochiltree
- Oldham
- Parmer
- Potter
- Randall
- Roberts
- Sherman
- Swisher
- Wheeler
These offices will open today at 10 a.m.
More delays, closings, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com.
