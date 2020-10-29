DPS Offices delay opening due to weather

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) – DPS Offices in multiple counties have announced they will open at 10 a.m. today, due to the weather;

Carson

Dallam

Gray

Hansford

Hartley

Hemphill

Hutchinson

Lipscomb

Moore

Ochiltree

Roberts

Sherman

More delays, closures, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com.

