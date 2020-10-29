DPS Offices delay opening due to weather

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) – DPS Offices in multiple counties have announced they will open at 10 a.m. today, due to the weather;

  • Carson
  • Dallam
  • Gray
  • Hansford
  • Hartley
  • Hemphill
  • Hutchinson
  • Lipscomb
  • Moore
  • Ochiltree
  • Roberts
  • Sherman

More delays, closures, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss