DPS Offices delay opening due to weather

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) – DPS Offices in multiple counties have announced they will open at 10 a.m. today, due to the weather;
- Carson
- Dallam
- Gray
- Hansford
- Hartley
- Hemphill
- Hutchinson
- Lipscomb
- Moore
- Ochiltree
- Roberts
- Sherman
More delays, closures, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com.
