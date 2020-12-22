AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), all DPS offices, including Driver License offices, will close on the following days:
- Wednesday, Dec. 23 – Friday, Dec. 25 (Resuming normal hours on Monday, Dec. 28)
- Noon on Thursday, Dec. 31 – Friday, Jan. 1 (Resuming normal hours on Monday, Jan. 4)
DPS announced that it hopes everyone remains safe and healthy, and is blessed this holiday season.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Four, including two children, die in head-on crash in Guadalupe County
- DPS offices will close for the holidays, starting Wednesday
- APD will have extra patrol during the holidays season for traffic enforcement
- NewsNation interviews astronauts aboard International Space Station
- Newsfeed Now: New strain of coronavirus, Country singer surprises fan with new SUV