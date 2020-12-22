DPS offices will close for the holidays, starting Wednesday

Texas Department of Public Safety driver license office in Austin on June 13, 2019. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), all DPS offices, including Driver License offices, will close on the following days:

  • Wednesday, Dec. 23 – Friday, Dec. 25 (Resuming normal hours on Monday, Dec. 28)
  • Noon on Thursday, Dec. 31 – Friday, Jan. 1 (Resuming normal hours on Monday, Jan. 4)

DPS announced that it hopes everyone remains safe and healthy, and is blessed this holiday season.

