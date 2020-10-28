DPS Office openings delayed

AMARILLO DISTRICT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Department of Public Safety has announced that due to weather, offices in multiple counties will have delayed openings today, Oct. 28. at 10 a.m.

The counties affected include;

  • Armstrong
  • Briscoe
  • Carson
  • Castro
  • Childress
  • Collingsworth
  • Dallam
  • Deaf Smith
  • Donley
  • Gray
  • Hall
  • Hansford
  • Hartley
  • Hemphill
  • Hutchinson
  • Lipscomb
  • Moore
  • Ochiltree
  • Oldham
  • Parmer
  • Potter
  • Randall
  • Roberts
  • Sherman
  • Swisher
  • Wheeler

More delays, closings, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com.

