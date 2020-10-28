DPS Office openings delayed

AMARILLO DISTRICT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Department of Public Safety has announced that due to weather, offices in multiple counties will have delayed openings today, Oct. 28. at 10 a.m.
The counties affected include;
- Armstrong
- Briscoe
- Carson
- Castro
- Childress
- Collingsworth
- Dallam
- Deaf Smith
- Donley
- Gray
- Hall
- Hansford
- Hartley
- Hemphill
- Hutchinson
- Lipscomb
- Moore
- Ochiltree
- Oldham
- Parmer
- Potter
- Randall
- Roberts
- Sherman
- Swisher
- Wheeler
More delays, closings, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Amarillo Police Department Building closed due to weather
- City of Amarillo COVID-19 Update moved
- Potter-Randall Appraisal District closed due to weather
- Newsfeed Now: President Trump heads to Arizona, Biden works virtually from Delaware
- Paducah ISD classes cancelled due to weather