DPS Office openings delayed

AMARILLO DISTRICT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Department of Public Safety has announced that due to weather, offices in multiple counties will have delayed openings today, Oct. 28. at 10 a.m.

The counties affected include;

Armstrong

Briscoe

Carson

Castro

Childress

Collingsworth

Dallam

Deaf Smith

Donley

Gray

Hall

Hansford

Hartley

Hemphill

Hutchinson

Lipscomb

Moore

Ochiltree

Oldham

Parmer

Potter

Randall

Roberts

Sherman

Swisher

Wheeler

More delays, closings, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com.

