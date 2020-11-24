DPS Office closures for Thanksgiving

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced that all DPS offices, including Driver License, will be closed for Thanksgiving after today.
The offices, according to DPS, will close at noon on Wednesday and remain closed on Thursday and Friday.
Normal business hours will resume on Nov. 30.
