DPS Office closures for Thanksgiving

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced that all DPS offices, including Driver License, will be closed for Thanksgiving after today.

The offices, according to DPS, will close at noon on Wednesday and remain closed on Thursday and Friday.

Normal business hours will resume on Nov. 30.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss