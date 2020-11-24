DPS Office closures for Thanksgiving

Hello folks and good morning to you. We're starting out with clouds moving overhead but a blustery day is on tap. Winds will be even stronger today, gusting in the 40 to 50 mph range, as the next cold front is about to move through, but before it does, we'll heat up to highs in the 60s and 70s, while our northern counties only reach the 40s and 50s. Another round of storms comes around in the afternoon for mainly our eastern counties, with large hail and severe winds not out of the question. Those behind the front over the western Oklahoma Panhandle, could see blowing snow as temperatures drop this afternoon, though accumulations are not likely.

Wednesday morning will be considerably calmer and cold with lows in the 20s and 30s. Tomorrow, we'll see nothing but sunshine and mild winds with highs in the 60s.

Thanksgiving looks about the same, pretty nice overall. Friday will try to bring in another chance for a mixture of rain and snow as temperatures drop.

Have a great day and stay out of the wind.

Meteorologist Chris Martin