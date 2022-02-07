AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Paired with the recent push for new commercial driver license (CDL) qualified motorists, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminded applicants that the Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT) requirements began Monday, Feb. 7. Although recent inclement weather closed some driver’s license offices, DPS said that the federal requirement was not delayed.

The ELDT regulations, according to DPS, are overseen by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), “designed to improve highway safety by ensuring entry-level drivers of commercial motor vehicles complete minimum federal training requirements before being permitted to take certain CDL tests.”

DPS said that drivers must meet ELDT requirements if they are:

Applying for a Class A or Class B CDL for the first time

Upgrading an existing CDL to a CLass A or B

Obtaining a school bus (S), passenger (P), or hazardous materials (H) endorsement for the first time

Commercial driving schools, according to DPS, can become approved ELDT providers by registering with the Training Provider Registry (TPR) through FMCSA.