DPS: Joint operation leads to arrest of 48 people

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas DPS and other agencies arrested 48 people on various charges in an operation as part of Project Safe Neighborhood.

DPS said Project Safe Neighborhood is designed to create and foster safer neighborhoods through a sustained reduction in violent crime.

According to DPS a result of the collaborative effort, 183 traffic stops were conducted and 48 people were arrested. 22 of those arrested were taken into custody on felony warrants and 18 were on-sight felony arrests for various charges.

DPS said the remaining eight individuals were arrested on various misdemeanor charges and warrants.

The operation resulted in the recovery of one stolen vehicle.