DPS issues official 60-day notification that DL expiration waiver ends in April

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The COVID-19 waiver on driver license and state ID cards is about to end.

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced it has officially issued the 60-day notice that the COVID-related waiver will expire on April 14, 2021.

As a result, the DPS said, it is urging customers to make an appointment or renew online today. The DPS first advised the public the waiver would end two months ago.

According to a release, the DPS has set up a new procedure to assist customers with expired licenses who are unable to schedule an appointment prior to the April 14 deadline. If a customer has a renewal appoint that comes after the deadline, they can request a temporary driving permit that will be valid until the date of their appointment.

The expiration waiver was originally granted by Governor Greg Abbott in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It applied to DL’s, commercial DL’s, commercial learner permits, ID cards and election ID certificates that expired on or after March 13, 2020, the DPS said.

The DPS reports that many Texas drivers can skip the trip to the office entirely and renew their DL/ID card online at Texas.gov. Customers can also renew by phone at 1-866-DL-RENEW (1-866-357-3639).

The DPS said it has also expanded office hours to assist customers needing in-office services. Designated high-volume offices are offering expanded hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday.