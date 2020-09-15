DPS investigating after semi-truck hits Muleshoe ISD bus

MULESHOE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two children and a school bus driver received minor injuries after a semi-truck hit the back of a Muleshoe ISD school bus.
It happened around 4:40 p.m. on US 84 west of Muleshoe.
According to DPS, two vehicles were stopped behind the bus that was flashing its lights and unloading passengers on the eastbound side of the highway.
DPS said a semi-truck failed to control speed and hit the back of the two other vehicles before hitting the bus.
The bus driver and two children in the bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the semi-truck and the occupants in the other vehicles were not injured.
The crash is still under investigation.
