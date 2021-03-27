DPS identifies Trooper shot outside Mexia

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas – A manhunt is underway for a man suspected of shooting Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker outside of Mexia Friday night.

DPS says the shooting suspect is 36-year-old DeArthur Pinson, Jr. and he is on the run. Troopers say he is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you should call 911. They have issued a Blue Alert.

Sgt. Ryan Howard says Walker is at Baylor Scott and White-Hillcrest in critical condition.

On Saturday morning, Highway 84 was still shut down as law enforcement continued the search for Pinson.

According to DPS, Trooper Walker responded to a motorist in need of help on FM 2848, near the intersection of Highway 84. That’s about five miles west of Mexia.

As Walker pulled up behind the disabled vehicle, DPS says Pinson got out of the driver’s seat and shot at Walker, hitting him in the head and abdomen.

Troopers say Pinson then ran off with a black backpack.

Sgt. Howard spoke to FOX44 News and the rest of the media late Friday night. He says the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m.

DPS says Walker’s condition has stabilized, but it is still critical. Walker has a wife, a 15-year-old son, twin seven-year-old girls, and a two-month-old daughter.

FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.