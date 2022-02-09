CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized 37 pounds of cocaine on Monday, Feb. 7 after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County, DPS detailed.

According to DPS, at around 11:00 a.m. a DPS Trooper stopped a 2014 Dodge Jeep Laredo that was travelling east on I-40 near Conway, for a “traffic violation.”

Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety

The Trooper discovered “15 plastic-wrapped bundles of cocaine inside a duffle bag in the rear cargo area,” and according to DPS, the driver, Jose Vejar-Hernandez of Houston, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Vejar-Hernandez was then taken to the Carson County jail.

DPS added that the drugs were allegedly being taken from Los Angeles, California to Charleston, South Carolina.