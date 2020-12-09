DPS expanding hours at select driver license offices

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced it is offering extended office hours at participating driver license (DL) offices across the state, beginning in 2021.

Starting Jan. 4, DPS said that office hours at the designated offices will be expanded to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Customers can begin making appointments for these new time slots immediately.

DPS stated that the longer hours are an initiative to help customers still needing services due to the COVID-19 office closures in 2020. The offices were selected based on the volume of customer transactions.

DPS also implemented Saturday hours to help address this issue, and appointments are still available at many offices on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 of this year for renewals, replacements and election identification certificates. Customers whose licenses expired while offices were closed should make an appointment as soon as possible.

According to DPS, “Many Texans are eligible to skip the trip to the office entirely by renewing their DL/ID card or changing their address online at Texas.gov. Customers can also renew by phone at 1-866-357-3639 (1-866-DL RENEW). The requirements and cost for online and phone renewal are the same as in-person transactions.”

DPS launched a new appointment system when DL offices reopened in May, and all services are now conducted by appointment only. To schedule an appointment or check availability, visit the online appointment scheduler. If you are unable to find an appointment at the office of your choice, check back for availability at that office or other locations nearby. Please check often as availability does change.

Customers can book appointments for a specific day and time, up to six months in advance, and show up 30 minutes or less before their scheduled time. Customers can check-in using the kiosk inside the office or from their mobile device.

DPS says that COVID-19 protocols will be in place to ensure a safe environment.