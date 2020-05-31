DPS deploys resources across the state

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Recently, Governor Greg Abbott surged statewide resources to cities in Texas due to escalating protest violence.

Governor Abbott deployed Department of Public Safety troopers to Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin as well as activated the Texas National Guard.

Amarillo area DPS officer, Sgt. Cindy Barkley said, “The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has deployed resources across the state, specifically to Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin, to support local law enforcement. Public safety is our top priority, and while we do not discuss specifics related to security measures, the department is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to proactively protect the citizens of Texas.”

