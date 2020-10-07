DPS, APD at the scene of a barricaded suspect in west Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas DPS and Amarillo Police are on the scene of a person barricaded in a home.

It happened around 1:35 p.m.

DPS said an APD officer tried to stop the suspect for a traffic violation near Line and Tennessee. That is when DPS said the suspect ran into the home where he is currently barricaded.

DPS said this is an active incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

