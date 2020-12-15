DPS announces temporary waiver for DL/ID expirations ending in April 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) today announced that the waiver on expiration dates for driver licenses (DLs) and identification cards (IDs) ends on April 14, 2021.

Customers who need to renew are urged to make an appointment today.

The waiver, granted by Governor Greg Abbot in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, applied to DLs, commercial DLs, commercial learner permits, ID cards and election identification certificates that expired on or after March 13, 2020.

DPS also reminded that many Texans are eligible to skip an in-person trip to the office entirely by renewing their DL/ID card or changing their address online at Texas.gov.

Customers can also renew by phone at 1-866-357-3639 (1-866-DL-RENEW). The requirements and cost for online and phone renewal are the same as in-person transactions.

DPS said it launched a new appointment strategy when DL offices reopened in May, and all services are now conducted by appointment only.

“To schedule an appointment or check availability, visit the online appointment scheduler.” said DPS. “If you are unable to find an appointment at the office of your choice, check back for availability at that office or other locations nearby. Please check often as availability does change.”

The appointment system, said DPS, is intended to provide additional convenience, reducing the time Texans wait in line. Customers can book appointments for a specific day and time, up to six months in advance, and show up 30 minutes or less before their scheduled time. Customers can check-in using the kiosk inside the office or from their mobile device.

Additionally, DPS said a limited number of same-day appointments will be available at each DL office. These appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers who book these appointments can leave the DL office until their designated time.