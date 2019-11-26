DPS announces Interstate 40 Challenge during Thanksgiving holiday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS, along with city, county, state officials are partnering for the “Interstate 40 Challenge: The Drive toward Zero Fatalities” traffic enforcement campaign during the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday period.

The challenge was issued to seven state police/highway patrol agencies as well as city and county police in Texas.

The operation will take place along the I-40 corridor over two 12-hour periods on November 27 and December 1, the busiest travel days during the Thanksgiving period, to help achieve the safest possible holiday travel.

Law enforcement officials from Texas, California, Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, North Carolina, and Tennessee have accepted the challenge and will participate in the I-40 challenge.

Each agency involved has been tasked to strategically assign troopers and officers on the I-40 corridor from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27 and. on Sunday, December 1. Interstate 40 runs 2,555 miles through eight states and dissects the northern Texas panhandle from Oklahoma to New Mexico. During the 2018 Interstate 40 Challenge, Texas only reported four crashes and none of those were fatalities.

DPS troopers will emphasize their efforts to identify traffic violations such as speeding, seat belt usage, moving over or slowing down for emergency vehicles, following too closely, unsafe distracted drivers, intoxicated drivers, and criminal activities on Texas highways. Troopers will be assisting stranded motorists and travelers who become lost or confused on their route of travel.

TxDOT is prepared and ready to move into action in the event of inclement weather during the holiday. They are prepared to start clearing highways, assisting stranded motorists and law enforcement agencies who request their services.