AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Center City announced that they will present an $8,000 Façade grant to the Downtown Women’s Center, located at 10th and Adams, at a ceremony at 11 a.m. on Sept. 28.

“Center City is proud to award this matching grant to the Downtown Women’s Center as one of our downtown partners,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City.

The Adams locations is now home to Thrift City and the Uptown Shoppe that, as officials note, provide employment along with consumer prices to the community.

Officials added that the grant money will assist the center in repainting the building and its overall look.

“The Downtown Women’s Center stores sit at 10th and Adams on a main corridor for downtown. The Façade grant enhances visitors’ first impression of Center City,” said Duke.

The grant program, according to officials, assists downtown area businesses with funds, with recommendations considered and approved by the Center City board of directors.

For more information on the downtown area Façade grant program, contact Beth Duke at 372-6744