Downtown Women’s Center to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Downtown Women’s Center is set to host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic to help those who have not received their COVID vaccine in the community, according to a press release from the Downtown Women’s Center.

The vaccination clinic will be held on Thursday, July 8 and Thursday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and located at Thrift City, 812 SW 10th, Amarillo, Texas, the release detailed. There will be incentives offered at the store to individuals who receive the vaccine.

For more information or questions about the free clinic contact the development director, Stephanie Goins, at (806) 372-3625 or (806) 236-5420.







