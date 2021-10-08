Downtown Women’s Center releases more details on upcoming renovation, move of Uptown Shoppe

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Downtown Women’s Center released more information this week regarding its renovation of Thrift City, located at 812 SW 10th.

This comes after officials announced in late September that the Downtown Women’s Center revealed it will move its Uptown Shoppe into the same building as Thrift City in early 2022.

To prepare for the upcoming move, officials with the center stated in a news release that Thrift City will close at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 for two weeks of renovations. It will reopen for business at 10 a.m. Nov. 8. During the two weeks of renovation, the center expects to conduct special sales in the parking lot of Thrift City, as well as portions of the renovated building.

During the time of the Thrift City renovation, Uptown Shoppe will continue to be open at its Wolflin location, at 2477 I-40 West. Uptown Shoppe will close at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 22 and will move to the Thrift City location the week after Christmas. Uptown Shoppe is expected to reopen at 10 a.m. Jan. 3, 2022 inside Thrift City.

“The upcoming building renovations and move will result in both retail stores being located under one roof, in a building owned by DWC, and costing DWC considerably less overhead,” the release stated. “Uptown Shoppe’s relocation will better serve all our customers by having easy access to all three of our retail stores, within a two-block radius, downtown on 10th Street.”

Officials with the center said in the release that customers at both entities should expect special sales with marked-down merchandise prior to the move.