Downtown Women’s Center moving Uptown Shoppe to new location

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Downtown Women’s Center (DWC) revealed it will move the Uptown Shoppe into the same building that houses Thrift City at the northeast corner of 10th and Adams in December. According to the center, this will allow them to save money and make better use their space and staff.

DWC said it owns the building located at 812 SW 10th Street and combining all of their stores in the same area will provide customers a “better shopping experience.”

“We are remodeling the building to create the Uptown Shoppe’s own space, resulting in both retail stores being located under one roof,” the center said.

They said the relocation will happen after Christmas, while the Uptown Shoppe will be open at the current Wolflin Square location until they close for the holiday on Dec. 23. “Uptown Shoppe’s relocation will better serve all our customers by having easy access to all three of our retail stores, within three blocks on 10th Street” said DHW. The new Uptown Shoppe will open for business on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.