Downtown Women’s Center Haven House has Grand Reopening

AMRILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Downtown Women’s Center Haven House had its Grand Reopening May 13.

The Haven House was closed for 14 months due to the pandemic.

It has been remodeled to be COVID safe for the women starting the process of sobriety.

The Haven House is the entry point for up to 15 women without children.

The Downtown Women’s Center shelter provides a structured program that focuses on becoming and then staying clean and sober.

There is a lot like I said women out there who just need that guidance right now and so first and foremost its great for Amarillo and just great for the community,” said Megan Chioccola.

Haven House said they are ready to get back to helping women in our area.