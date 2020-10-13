Downtown Women’s Center celebrates three graduates

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Monday, the Downtown Women’s Center is celebrating three women who have completed the DWC Recovery Program.

The program is around a two and a half year program that helps address the issues that lead to addiction.

Graduates told a two to three-minute story of their life during addiction and how the downtown women’s center has helped them.

“My favorite thing about Downtown Women’s Center is just the support, the guidance, the way they’ve built me up and really gave me the confidence to understand that I can be a mom, a woman, a mother, a sister, all of these things,” said DWC Graduate, Brittney Rowlett. “TodI’m I know my worth and today I’m striving for excellence and I’m going to school, and you know, the sky is the limit.”

The graduation ceremony allowed guests to attend virtually through Zoom.