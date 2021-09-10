Downtown Women’s Center begins recovery awareness campaign for the month of September

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During the entire month of September the Downtown Women’s Center will be celebrating Recovery Awareness Month in Amarillo.

The DWC said the goal of the 2021 DWC Recovery Awareness Campaign is to raise funds to help women who struggle with the addiction, and to help children who are dealing with mental health disorders, as a result.

DWC continues saying it will celebrate the lives of those going through recovery, and share their successes.

Those who want to donate can go the Downtown Women’s Center website.

September has been known as National Recovery Awareness Month for more than 30 years.