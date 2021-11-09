Downtown traffic inpacted by power outage

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said downtown traffic will be impacted due to a power outage at six intersections in the downtown Amarillo Central Business District.

The affected intersections are Buchanan Street and Fifth Avenue, Buchanan Street and Sixth Avenue, Pierce Street and Sixth Avenue, Fillmore Street and Sixth Avenue, Fillmore Street and Fifth Avenue and Taylor Street and Fifth Avenue, as well as streetlights on Sixth Avenue from Buchanan Street to Fillmore Street.

The power outage was due to an incident that happened on a construction earlier in the day on Tuesday.

The city said the intersections will be without power until further notice and temporary stop signs will be used until power is restored.

The city continues saying crews from Xcel and the city are working to restore power to the intersections, though no time frame was given.