DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thanks to a partnership with the Dumas Economic Development Corporation, the Dumas Downtown Association is looking to help area small businesses get on the right track.

“Let’s start off small in a controlled environment and help you build your business. That’s what we’ve done,” said Irene Delgado, Dumas Downtown Association Executive Director.

It’s called the “Downtown Depot,” and will soon serve as a space for area small businesses to develop.

“We’ve contacted all of our different vendors that would come out to our events. I’ll ask them if they ever see themselves in a brick and mortar. If the answer was yes then we said ok. We can help you,” said Delgado.

The depot will be open Monday through Saturday and their products will be in the store at all times.

“We didn’t want barriers in between each booth so what we decided to do was that we will have everyone’s products throughout the entire store. For example, I’ll use a t-shirt with shoes. If there’s two different vendors but their products work together. We want to display them together to teach them the importance of displaying those products,” said Delgado.

Delgado said this format will hopefully lead to the business’s success.

“They get to test things out first. We will teach them displays. We will teach them the importance of marketing, the importance of social media. We will teach them everything they need to know to run their business by themselves. We want to show them with the right help and the right resources that it can be successful,” said Delgado.

Delgado said they plan to open up the depot in a few weeks.

She also adds they will have weekly phone calls with the business to get an update and talk about how their products are doing.