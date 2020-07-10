Downtown Amarillo looking into ‘Wayshowing’ signs to attract local landmarks

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Downtown Amarillo has a lot of great attractions to visit for those who live in the city or just visiting. Soon, the city could be adding a new way to point out those special places.

There is a new committee looking at adding “wayshowing” signs around downtown.

The Wayshowing Project has been in the work for over a year. The committee’s goal is to show folks key landmarks in downtown versus making them find their own way.

“We saw with The city’s Facebook post, people say they’ve lived in Amarillo for years and I didn’t know that was down there,” Economic Development and Revitalization Manager for the City of Amarillo, Emily Koller said. “Now I feel like we have a lot to show off and be proud of.“

The project is expected to include close to 30 signs initially, and it will direct people in downtown and around downtown. It will also improve the streetscape while giving a sense of identity to landmarks like Hodgetown, the Performing Art Center, Polk Street, and the historic courthouse.

“I think it will definitely make it easier to find what is fun and enjoyable. I also think we’ve done a lot of work on our streetscape, and making a nicer place to be. It will help people be able to work around enjoy.”

To keep updated on the Wayshowing Project as well as all City of Amarillo matters, visit https://www.amarillo.gov/