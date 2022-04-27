CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dove Creek Equine Rescue will host its annual Meet a Horse Day on May 14 at Dove Creek Ranch, located at 16201 Gordon Cummings Road.

Adult tickets are set to be at $15 each and children’s tickets (age six and up) are $5 each. Kids under five are free. Tickets will be sold online in advance or on the day of the event at the ranch.

Ali McEwen, Director of Rescue Operations and Volunteer Coordinator, chair of this year’s Meet a Horse

Day, said, “Join us and experience a fun day at beautiful Dove Creek Ranch with the whole family.”

Laurie Higgins-Kerley, Executive Director and Founder of the rescue, “We love connecting with our

community and opening our doors to welcome newcomers and old friends alike. Our community is so

generous in supporting us, and we enjoy giving something special back.”

The public is invited to the family-friendly event, which allows people to get up close and personal with some of the horses and barnyard animals. The event will be held from 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The event will include: