Dove Creek Equine Rescue seeking support in 2021 Hero of the Herd Campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Dove Creek Equine Rescue has kicked off the organization’s first Hero of the Herd campaign.

The nonprofit’s Volunteer coordinator, Ali McEwen explained, “Hero of the Herd is a campaign that we kicked off this year, and it is.. We are asking 500 individuals to sign up for twenty dollars a month for an entire year.”

While the 2021 campaign is the organization’s first, McEwen shared that they hope to make this an annual effort.

As mentioned, the rescue is asking 500 individuals to sign up to donate twenty dollars a month from January to January. McEwen explained that the campaign has come as the result of the drought the rescue has experienced.

“We were facing what we used to pay for a round bale would have been $80, and we were facing 130. So, that’s a huge increase. And so then, throughout the drought, you know, then we have winter hit and it’s our winter snaps. We really have to roll out the round bale so that they can sustain through the cold weather,” said McEwen.

The volunteer coordinator continued to say that the monthly $20 donations will be put towards the feed of the horses.

“We’ve got a lot that are malnourished, so it’s about $75 a day to feed them four times a day. On top of the entire herd that we have to feed when we’re in a drought, the grass isn’t good to graze on. So we have to sustain with the hay.”

For more information or to get involved with the ongoing campaign, click here.

For additional information or for the nonprofit’s latest updates, you can also follow them on Facebook.