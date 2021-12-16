Dove Creek Equine Rescue looking to overcome drought and feed challenges with “Hero of the Herd” campaign

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This year, The Dove Creek Equine Rescue has faced a number of challenges, which has made their mission of caring for their horses difficult.

“Feed costs in the winter. They’re pretty high and these drought conditions have really affected the price of hay and feed. We need to do what we can to cover those costs,” said Laurie Higgins-Kerley, Dove Creek Equine Rescue Founder & Executive Director.

What Dove Creek is doing to cover said costs is a campaign they started earlier this year called “Hero of the Herd.”

“Something that would allow anybody, most anybody to donate to Dove Creek and become a Hero of the Herd, help us out, help us cover the cost of all the care that these horses need, especially in the winter especially the ones that come in that are malnourished,” said Higgins-Kerley.

Higgins-Kerley says one of the reasons for the campaign is that due to the pandemic, they’ve received more neglect cases than they have in years.

“Those horses come in so compromised. Their needs are higher. They have medical care. They have feed care. To bring a horse back to balance physically, takes sometimes months. Because we’ve gotten more of those, our costs have increased,” said Higgins-Kerley.

They want to keep helping as many horses as possible with just a little help from the community.

“It worries us a bit about the rise in costs but we believe that our mission is strong and that our community has been so supportive. So we’ll believe we’ll get through it,” said Higgins-Kerley.

In their last nine years of operation, Higgins-Kerley says they’ve rescued 162 horses.

If you’d like to be a part of the “Hero of the Herd” campaign, click here: https://www.dovecreekequinerescue.org/