Dove Creek Equine Rescue hosts ‘Meet A Horse’ event, community greets horses and other furry friends

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Meeting horses of all sizes and other rehabilitated animals was the main event at Meet A Horse Day today. The community was invited to the event that was held at Dove Creek Equine Rescue.

Barnyard animals at the meet and greet included Tico the Goat, June the Mini Donkey and the Mini Horses. Event organizers said funds from the occasion will go to help them continue their rehabilitation/rescue work. No one will say “neigh” to that!

There were plenty of games, food and live music on hand, as well as face-painting for the kids. Rescue officials said if you weren’t able to make it to Meet A Horse today, not to worry. You can still support Dove Creek Equine Rescue with donations. To find out how, click here.