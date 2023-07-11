AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dove Creek Equine Rescue is hosting a fundraising campaign to help sustain its horses.

The “Need for Feed” campaign is an effort from the non-profit to help ensure that it has enough food for its animals through the next winter.

Officials said the campaign will also replace some of the hay that has been ruined by recent rainfall.

“Any amount helps, even if it’s $5, every little bit helps. We not only have to feed these guys hay, we’ve got a pretty good group of senior horses so they take senior feed. So it’s hay, it’s grain, it’s all the goodies,” said Ali McEwen, Volunteer Coordinator and Operations Director.

Officials said they are hoping to raise $35,000. The original deadline for the campaign was Friday, July 14, but they are planning to extend it to help meet their goal.

Those wanting to donate can visit the Dove Creek Equine Rescue donation page. More information about Dove Creek Equine Rescue can be found here.