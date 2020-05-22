Dove Creek Equine Rescue carries on during coronavirus pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dove Creek Equine Rescue just southwest of Canyon wants folks to know even during this difficult time through the coronavirus pandemic, their facility is business as usual.

With that said, Dove Creek has been impacted by COVID-19 like most everyone else in some way. The rescue is currently closed to the public for tours, and they’ve had to change their volunteer schedule. However, volunteer coordinator Ali McEwen says they have been able to turn that situation into a positive one.

“We have been able to implement and expand by not having a huge group on Saturday’s,” McEwen said. “We’ve had to innovate by spreading it throughout the week, and have individuals come out and in separate areas. We knew we could turn it into a positive, and I think we did that.”

Though things are different in some ways due to the pandemic, Dove Creek is still doing what they do best, and that’s taking in rescue horses that need a second chance in life. The rescue helps rehabilitate, retrain, and help find the horses a new home. That’s what McEwen says makes Dove Creek a great place to work.

“It’s amazing,” McEwen said. “It’s not like working at all. Everyone asks if I’m going to work today, and I’m like, ‘I guess you could say that.”

Though they aren’t having the public out at this time, Dove Creek Equine Rescue executive director Laurie Higgins-Kerley says you can still adopt or sponsor a horse by heading to dovecreekequinerescue.org.