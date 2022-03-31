UPDATE: 11:29 a.m.

Officials from the Texas A&M Forest Service said that the organization is working in unified command with the Pampa Fire Department on the Double Barrel Fire in Gray County, which continues to be estimated at 500 acres and 70% contained. Officials said burn-out operations are taking place.

UPDATE: 10:32 a.m.

The Texas A&M Forest Service announced that the Double Barrel Fire in Gray County was estimated to cover 500 acres, and is 70% contained.

ORIGINAL:

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service announced Thursday that crews are responding to the Double Barrel Fire in Gray County.

According to a tweet posted to the Texas A&M Forest Service’s Twitter account, officials said the fire is estimated at 500 acres and is 0% contained. Officials also said the fire is burning at “lower intensities in short grass.”

