TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — A spokesperson with DoorDash said because of potentially dangerous storms in Texas, it is activating its Severe Weather Protocol in the state that affects parts of the High Plains.

DoorDash has activated its Severe Weather Protocol and has suspended operations in parts of the state, including Hereford, Dumas, Dalhart, Farwell, Perryton and Spearman.

“This is a potentially dangerous storm, so we’re activating our Severe Weather Protocol to help keep our community in Texas safe,” said Julian Crowley, DoorDash spokesperson.

DoorDash said it will continue to “closely monitor the conditions and guidance from local officials, and will remain in close contact with Dashers, merchants and customers as the situation evolves.”