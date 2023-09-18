AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one person was arrested after allegedly attacking a restaurant manager and Randall County Sheriff’s deputy in Amarillo Sunday in an Amarillo restaurant.

According to police, officers were called to the Wingstop at 5807 SW 45th on a woman the store “wanted trespassed.”

Police said officers were told that a physical fight was happening with the woman and staff in the restaurant where they were en route.

Officers said they were told that the woman, identified as Whitney Paige Moffett, 33, was fighting with a Randall County Deputy, as well, who was requesting assistance.

APD said the officers helped the deputy and Moffett was taken into custody.

The Amarillo Police Department said Moffett works as a delivery driver for Door Dash and “became upset when her order wasn’t ready when she arrived.”

Police said Moffett entered the kitchen area and when asked to leave, she physically attacked the store manager. “He tried to escort her out of the store, and she continued to fight and attack him, resulting in the off-duty deputy seeing the altercation and taking action.”

Moffett was arrested and booked into the Randall County Detention Center for “Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Resisting Arrest.” The incident is being investigated by the APD Violent Crimes Unit.