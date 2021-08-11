DON’T MISS: Sod Poodles to face Corpus Christi Hooks Thursday night

The Amarillo Sod Poodles played against the Corpus Christi Hooks on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at HODGETOWN in Amarillo, Texas. [Photo by John Moore/Amarillo Sod Poodles]

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Sod Poodles are expected to face off against the Corpus Christi Hooks at HODGETOWN on Thursday evening.

Described by Center City to be featuring “Thirsty Thursdays” concessions alongside the game, tickets are on sale for $12. Half of all proceeds will go to the benefit of Center City.

Other upcoming dates for $12 Thursday games at HODGETOWN include:

Sod Poodles vs. Frisco RoughRiders – Aug. 26

Sod Poodles vs. Tulsa Drillers – Sept. 9

Sod Poodles vs. Frisco RoughRiders – Sept. 16

All games are scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m.