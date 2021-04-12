DON’T MISS: McDonald’s to host three-day hiring event this week

A McDonald’s sign is seen above the fast food restaurant on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced today, McDonald’s aims to host an in-store hiring event on April 13, 14, and 15 to fill positions for team members, shift leaders, and general managers.

Said the announcement, all interested applicants are encouraged to go to their neighborhood McDonald’s store in Amarillo, Canyon, Dumas, Dalhart, or Borger between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. for an in-person interview.

“Team Members are offered a flexible schedule, free meals and uniforms, starting pay of up to

$10/hour and ample opportunity for advancement.” said the announcement. It continued to say that Certified Shift Leaders enjoy paid time off, flexible schedules, free food and uniforms, access to world class McDonald’s training programs and starting pay of $13/hour.

“Our company is proud to invest in the future of our employees,” explains McDonald’s

Director of Marketing Brandon Clavel. “We offer a clear path to promote from team member

to Certified Shift Leader all the way up to General Manager.”

“General Managers receive generous compensation that includes a gas allowance, phone

allowance, bonus program, Sam’s membership, paid time off, access to world class training

programs and the chance to earn a free car!” said McDonald’s.

Prospective team members are encouraged to come and participate in the event, or apply online here.