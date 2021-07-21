DON’T MISS: High Noon on the Square to feature Polk Street Jazz

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The July 21 installment of High Noon on the Square will feature the Amarillo Symphony’s Polk Street Jazz group.

According to released information, Schlotzsky’s will be serving lunch at the event for $8. The City of Amarillo is expected to have free popsicles also, to promote its “Every Drop Counts” campaign.

Located at the Potter County Courthouse Lawn on Wednesdays at noon through the end of July, Center City’s High Noon on the Square series is moving through its 26th season.

The schedule for “High noon on the Square” for 2021 is listed below.



Wednesday, July 28 – Music by “Insufficient Funds.” Fajitas from Joe Taco. Sponsored by the Underwood Law Firm.

All proceeds will benefit Center City of Amarillo. Chanette McKibben is the event coordinator for Center City and High Noon, according to the press release.