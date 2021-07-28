DON’T MISS: Final High Noon on the Square concert to feature Insufficient Funds

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The July 28 installment of of Center City’s free weekly series, High Noon on the Square, will feature music by “Insufficient Funds” to close out the 26th season.

According to released information, Joe Taco will be serving lunch at the event for $8, and will be sponsored by the Underwood Law Firm. The City of Amarillo is expected to have free popsicles also, to promote its “Every Drop Counts” campaign.

Located at the Potter County Courthouse Lawn on Wednesdays at noon through the end of July, Center City’s High Noon on the Square series has spent the summer going through its 26th season.